Firefighters were working late into the evening on Monday to extinguish a blaze that began in the Clermont Harbor community and threatened Buccaneer State Park.
The park was evacuated at a little after 7 p.m. Monday as Waveland Fire Department and West Hancock Fire Rescue personnel battled the blaze, which reportedly began just off South Street in Clermont Harbor.
The Sea Coast Echo will provide more details as they become available.
