The Who Dat Nation came to Old Town Bay St. Louis on Wednesday to celebrate in style -- Choppa-Style, that is.

Rapper Darwin "Choppa" Turner was in town Wednesday to film his latest music video. Choppa rose to "Who Dat" prominence during the New Orleans Saints' 2018 playoff run after the Saints bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 9, capturing their second straight NFC South division championship. After the game, several of the Saints celebrated their win in the locker room, with Choppa's 2003 hit "Choppa Style" playing. Video of the celebration went viral, and "Choppa Style" became the Saints' unofficial anthem for the rest of the playoff run.

In January of this year, Choppa recorded a special birthday song for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. Then in September, Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater broke out the "Choppa Style" celebration again after the team upset the Seattle Seahawks.

Choppa and Jeaux London -- a Louisiana native who now lives and performs in Tampa, Fla. -- on Wednesday filmed a video for their soon-to-be-released song "Secrets."

They filmed the video entirely in Bay St. Louis thanks to Bay-native and music video auteur Chaz Singleton.

"I brought Choppa to Old Town and directed the video," Singleton said. "I went and scouted locations and took some pictures and we knocked out the whole thing. We used the parking garage, Beach Boulevard, Old Town in General, and of course Cuz's."

Cuz's Old Town Oyster Bar and Grill "served almost as the home base for the whole operation," Singleton said. "I actually just reached out on Facebook because we needed a restaurant scene, and Mr. Melvin (Cuz's owner Melvin "Cuz" Barnes) responded, and he was so nice. … It was great, the logistics were just perfect. After we filmed the restaurant scene, we used their private dining room as a police interrogation room. It was a major, major help.

"And then of course, Choppa likes New Orleans-style food, so Cuz's was like the perfect place."

"Everybody knows who Choppa is," Barnes said between takes on Wednesday. "We're just happy to be a part of it. "

"It was a great honor and a really big deal," Barnes' wife and restaurant co-owner Christy said. "It was a really great experience. And Choppa was the nicest guy, and so patient. After the filming, he posed for photographs with all our customers.

"And Chaz Singleton, the director, is just the greatest.

“He's a real professional."

Singleton, born and raised in Bay St. Louis, said he has "a passion for video production." Through his brand, Astro Clown Productions, he has produced more than 400 music videos and short films, garnering more than 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Singleton said the "Secrets" video will be released "soon."