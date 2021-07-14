A scrappy group of creative competitors gathered at the beach by the Jimmy Rutherford Pier in Bay St. Louis on Saturday morning for the Hancock County Historical Society’s first-ever “What Floats Your Cardboard Boat” race.
“I think it was a lot of fun,” event emcee Beau Gex said Saturday. “There’s a lot of ingenuity that went into these boats. These people’s creativity is just amazing.”
The Historical Society presented awards to the winners of both the single and group races, as well as for “Most Original Boat,” “Best Design,” and “Most Dramatic Sinking.”
The primary purpose of the race was “to have a fun-filled community event to highlight Hancock County and raise funds in support of the Hancock County Historical Society,” event organizer Chris Roth said.
The competition included more than a dozen hand-made cardboard vessels, including a pirate ship, a submarine, a catamaran, a Viking longship, a gunboat, a raft and several different styles of rowboats.
Contestants had to make their boats entirely out of cardboard and paddle them 150 feet out, round a buoy and return to the beach without sinking or capsizing.
Chad Whitney’s 13-year-old son Jack designed, built and piloted the submarine.
“I helped him with some of the carrying and the folding and the gluing, but (Jack) designed it,” Chad Whitney said. “It took him about four days to put it together. … It’s nice when you see your kids get involved in a project like this they really want to work on.”
And since it was a submarine, he said before the race, “If it sinks, it was just proper operation.”
Just before rounding the buoy, Jack’s boat started taking on water, and he ultimately won the contest’s “Most Dramatic Sinking” Award.
Adam Cain, a senior at Bay High School, won the singles’ race.
“I just jumped in and I started frantically paddling and somehow I won,” he said. “I’m very surprised. I expected to sink immediately.”
Mike Hansen, Al Copeland and Bruce Cabell — who refer to themselves as “The Three Amigos” — are all members of the Mystic Krewe of the Sea Horse, and represented the krewe in a cardboard pirate ship.
“It took about 10 hours to make it,” Copeland said.
“First of all, we had some really light cardboard,” Hansen said, “so what we ended up doing was, we got a bumper box — a box that an actual car bumper came in (from a car dealership) and we used cardboard tubes to make the bottom strong.”
Some of the detailing on the boat included a “cannon” and a plastic octopus climbing up the side.
“As long as we can make out there and back, we’re all good,” Hansen said before the race began.
Unfortunately, the Amigos had one of those “dramatic sinkings” after rounding the buoy, but their boat still won “Best of Show.”
St. Stanislaus student Brady McCaw and Hancock High School student Jaden Talbot won the group race in their Viking long-boat. They both wore horned faux-Viking helmets, as well.
“We worked on it over a couple of days, and then from last night until early this morning,” Jaden said. “We’re pretty tired, but … It feels pretty good to win.”
Gex marveled at the number of people who turned out for the historical society’s inaugural event, and predicted great things for the next one.
“I can’t wait for next year,” Gex said. “It’ll be even bigger and better.”
“We were pleased with not only the participation and the fun that all the participants had,” Roth said, but also with the number of people who turned out to watch the race. It turned out to be a spectators’ event, a whole lot of entertainment. A lot of people came to see the spectacle, and they had a really good time, so we’ll be doing this again next year.”
