Students at West Hancock Elementary on Thursday — Veterans Day — honored local veterans with a parade.
As the veterans arrived, they were given signs to attach to their vehicles, a snack, and a token of appreciation.
They drove the circle in front of the school and waved to the students.
Some of the classes made flags and large posters of thanks.
The school also features a “Wall of Honor” to honor family members of students and faculty.
