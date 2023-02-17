Weather balloons, or at least objects that bear a passing resemblance to them, have been in the news lately, and not in a good way. The reality is that observations of temperature, humidity, and wind in the atmosphere from the surface upward to altitudes of fifteen to twenty miles are crucial input for computer weather models and for National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters charged with issuing predictions and severe weather warnings.
Sensors onboard satellites are able to provide some of the needed information. However, the most important measurements come from systems called radiosondes, which have been in use around the world for nearly one hundred years.
Imagine a small box weighing less than a pound, which you can easily hold in your hand. Inside, or attached to the box, are instruments that measure pressure (which always decreases with increasing altitude), temperature and humidity. The box also contains a GPS receiver to measure location, a radio transmitter, and batteries to provide power.
But a radiosonde that doesn’t leave the ground is just a surface weather station. It needs a ride through the atmosphere. The perfect vehicle is the trusty weather balloon.
Twice every day, when it is noon and midnight in Greenwich, England, meteorologists or meteorological technicians at weather stations around the world fill white, latex or neoprene balloons with helium or hydrogen until the balloon is about five feet in diameter. The purpose of the standardized times are so that the data collected paints a simultaneous or “synoptic” picture of the atmosphere.
The meteorologist attaches the radiosonde to the bottom of the balloon, takes it outside, and releases it. Since the hydrogen inside the balloon is less dense than the surrounding air, the balloon floats upward, taking the radiosonde with it, at a rate of about 1000 feet per minute.
As the radiosonde ascends it transmits temperature, humidity, and pressure measurements back to a receiving station at the weather office. GPS sensors transmit precise location and time data, which allow accurate wind speed and direction to be computed. Radiosondes for which winds can be calculated are known as rawinsondes.
As the balloon rises, the pressure and density of the surrounding atmosphere decrease. In response the hydrogen in the balloon expands, and the balloon stretches, becoming larger. Eventually, just before the balloon bursts at altitudes up to 20 miles high, the balloon swells to a diameter of 15-20 feet.
When the balloon finally bursts a parachute deploys and the radiosonde drifts down to the ground. Most of the radiosondes, each of which costs several hundred dollars, are never seen again. Some are found by the public, and a few are returned to the NWS.
The NWS launches balloons from about 100 sites across the United States and the Caribbean twice each day. One of those sites is at the NWS forecast office in Slidell. Wind direction and speed usually change many times above the surface. The balloon drifts accordingly during its one to two hour lifetime. It is very common for the balloons launched from Slidell to drift over Hancock County. When the jetstream is blowing especially hard, the balloons can end up in Alabama before bursting.
The brisk northwest winds near the surface this morning (Friday, February 17) initially blew the NWS’s weather balloon from Slidell toward Lake Borgne. But by the time the balloon had reached an altitude of one mile, the winds had shifted around to a southwesterly direction, and it headed toward Hancock County.
It didn’t stay over Hancock County for long though. By twenty minutes into the flight, the balloon had reached an altitude of about four miles, and the wind was blowing from the west-southwest at 80 miles per hour. By the time the balloon was seven miles high the winds were from the west at over 100 miles per hour. Today might be one of those days that Slidell’s balloon made it to Alabama.
