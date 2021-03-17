After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to roll this Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
“I was very happy to announce that we could allow the parade to go on,” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said. “I know that people are tired of being penned up indoors. … I think we all are looking for a little bit of normalcy, and I’m really pleased to get the parade back to Waveland and Coleman Avenue. I’m happy we can continue this long-standing tradition, but do it in a safe manner.
“The only thing that I would ask is that if you’re over the age of 18 and you have an underlying condition, please wear a mask when you’re in crowds.”
“It looks like we’re going to have a good day,” WCA President AJ Andres said Tuesday. “The weather’s gonna be nice and around 68 degrees with zero chance of rain.”
Andres said he’s excited to get the parade back on the streets this year.
“We’re going to be the first parade to roll (in the county) this year,” he said.
Andres said that even though the COVID numbers have gone down since the vaccines began rolling out, the WCA is still taking the virus seriously.
“It will be a little bit longer this year, that way people can spread out more,” Andres said. “We’re talking about a four-mile parade route.”
The parade will start at Bienville, go down North Beach Boulevard, turn up Coleman Avenue to Central, then turn left on Central to Waveland Avenue, where it will disperse at the Ellwood Bourgeois Ballfield.
Line-up for parade participants will be between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at Bienville, Andres said.
The WCA kicked off the festivities a little early this past Friday with a “mini” parade down Coleman Avenue. During the event, the group officially named the Colleen for the 2021 parade and named the organization’s first-ever “Miss St. Paddy’s Day.”
The Colleen for the parade will be Maggie Mackenzie Whitney, the 16-year-old daughter of this year’s Grand Marshal Chad Whitney and his wife Amanda. Maggie has previously served as the WCA’s “Lil’ Miss Leprechaun” for the parade, and served twice as a maid for the parade.
Andres said that the group also named Breleigh Miller as its first-ever Miss St. Paddy’s Day in order to thank her for her tireless efforts in helping organize the organization’s events this year.
Andres said he and the mayor are working together to help keep the parade safe for everyone.
“If you have any underlying health conditions, we encourage you to wear a mask,” Andres said. “Spread out and have fun.”
“We certainly encourage social distancing and ask anybody who’s sick to just not come,” Smith said. “Stay home if you’re sick. Otherwise, I encourage everybody to come out and have a good time and stay safe.”
