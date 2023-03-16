The Waveland Civic Association will host its 59th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this Saturday, March 18, beginning at 1 p.m., with Grand Marshal Kelly Cannon and Colleen, Kelsey LaFontaine.
“We’re ready to have some fun,” WCA President AJ Andres said last week.
Andres said this year’s parade is set to be the biggest in the club’s history.
“Year after year we keep growing,” Andres said. “Every year’s been getting bigger. … It’s a longer route this year. We actually have a lot more floats than previously entered. I think people are excited that Covid’s almost a thing of the past and getting back to normal. We’re steadily growing.”
The WCA also sold about $5,000 more worth of produce for the floats and other participants this year than normal — the parade is famous for its throws, which include cabbages, carrots, onions and other produce.
The WCA has grown and improved all around in the past year, Andres said.
“The den is all repaired, we have new float chassis, we have come a long way,” Andres said. “We have float captains that are taking their own money and putting into their floats to revamp them. We’re trying to modernize.”
Andres said he’s especially excited about this year’s grand marshal and Colleen.
“These two are really energetic,” Andres said.
Grand Marshal Kelly Cannon grew up in Lake Charles, La., but in 1989, State Farm Insurance Company hired him to become the Waveland State Farm agent. Kelly, wife Julie and then-infant son Kody moved to Waveland “on a hope and a prayer,” he said, “not knowing a soul.”
Kelly said it was “the single best decision” he has made, “bested only by marrying” Julie. The couple quickly met friends through the WCA and the Jaycees, many of whom they still consider dear friends to this day.
Kelly has spent many years coaching both youth baseball and soccer in the local area and donating back to the community in multiple ways.
This year’s Colleen Kelsey LaFontaine is a 17-year-old senior at Bay High School, the daughter of Cory and Christina LaFontaine of Waveland.
She has been active with her school and participated in soccer, volleyball and softball during high school. She was vice-president of her freshman and sophomore classes, and is currently the Senior Class Representative.
She has maintained Alpha Honor roll each year, was inducted into the National Honor Society and has received multiple academic and athletic awards. She also volunteers in the community with her youth group.
Kelsey received early admission into the nursing program at the University of South Alabama, as well as scholarships to the university of Southern Mississippi, Ole Miss and Pearl River Community College. She plans to attend PRCC and transfer to USM to receive a degree in nursing, where she wants to work in the neonatal field.
She has been a maid for the WCA St. Patrick’s ball since her freshman year, and said it is an honor to be selected as Colleen.
Andres said he’s also excited about the new parade route.
“We’re changing the route up,” he said. ‘“We’re going to include Nicholson this year, and get back to the traditional route, including Lafitte and Coleman.”
This year, the parade will start at Bienville Drive and N. Beach Blvd. It will turn Right on Nicholson Avenue heading north, then left on Central Avenue, turning Left on Lafitte Drive to N. Beach Blvd., then Right on N. Beach Blvd. to Coleman Avenue, turn right on Coleman Avenue to Central Avenue, then Left along Central Avenue to Waveland Avenue where the parade will disband at Elwood Bourgeois Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.