The Waveland Civic Association will host its 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this Saturday, March 12, beginning at 2 p.m., with Grand Marshal Carlos Estrella and Colleen, Kylee Adams.
“We’re just ready to get with it and have fun,” WCA President AJ Andres said Monday.
Andres said this year’s parade is set to be the biggest in the club’s history.
“This is our biggest turn-out we’ve ever had,” as far as participants, Andres said. “We have 26 young ladies this year, 25 maids and our one colleen, double what we normally have.”
The historic WCA was the first club on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to begin hosting an annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“In 1963, a group of men who met in Villere’s on Coleman Avenue in Waveland, decided to have a St. Patrick’s parade,” Andres wrote in a brief history of the WCA. “They also decided to sell corned beef and cabbage — the proceeds from which would be given to the Boy Scouts. After the parade and sale of food, the street was blocked off for a street dance.
“In 1967, the Waveland Civic Association was formed and chartered. Also in 1967, the St. Patrick’s Ball was started.”
The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in 1964, Andres said. The first grand marshal was Joe Griffins; the first colleen, Terri Gandee.
Although the WCA had to cancel the 2020 parade due to the pandemic, it hosted the parade last year with an expanded route, allowing people to spread out more and accommodate social distancing.
“People really liked that last year, going down the beach,” Andres said, “so we’re going to do it again this year.”
The parade is scheduled for this Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m., and lines up on Bienville, goes down North Beach Blvd., turns up Coleman Ave. to Central, then goes left on Central to Waveland Ave., where it will disperse at the Ellwood Bourgeois Ballpark.
Today, the WCA has more than 40 members.
“The Waveland Civic Association is exclusively for the betterment of the social, cultural, charitable and benevolent activities of the citizens of Waveland and the surrounding area,” according to the club website.
“We’re always looking for new members,” Andres said. “They can can contact us from our Facebook or our website.”
The WCA meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the WCA Den on Dicks Street.
The den is still damaged from Hurricane Zeta, but Andres said some of the volunteers will be doing a work session after the parade on Saturday to get some of the repairs done.
The work is being paid for in part through float sponsorship in this year’s parade.
“We’ve also had a couple of members donate some money,” Andres said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.