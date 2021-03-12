The Waveland Civic Association on Friday officially named the 2021 Colleen for its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade -- coming up on March 21 -- and named the organization's first-ever "Miss St. Patty's Day."
The WCA announced earlier this month that it would host the parade this year since the number of new cases of COVID-19 have been dropping in recent weeks. The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event.
On Friday, the WCA hosted a mini-parade of sorts on Coleman Avenue to celebrate the city's Food Truck Friday and to get the ball rolling on the St. Patrick's Day events.
The 2021 Colleen for the parade will be Maggie Mackenzie Whitney, the 16-year-old daughter of this year's Grand Marshal Chad Whitney and his wife Amanda. Maggie has previously served as the WCA's "Lil' Miss Leprechaun" for the parade, and served twice as a maid for the parade.
WCA President A.J. Andres said that the group also named Breleigh Miller as its first-ever Miss St. Patty's Day to thank her for her tireless efforts in helping organize the organization's events this year.
The official times and route for this year's parade have not yet been announced.
Andres told the Waveland Board of Aldermen earlier this month that although the parde's normal route goes from Central Avenue, down Coleman to Beach Boulevard, "The past couple of times we’ve had the parade, a lot of people aren’t getting out on there (beach). I would like to put part of the route on there just because both sides are open a lot more. This is going to be some quick planning.”
Andres said he is working with Waveland Mayor Mike Smith and Police Chief Mike Prendergast to plan the route.
