The Waveland Civic Association is planning to move ahead with this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 21.
During Tuesday’s Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that with Gov. Tate Reeves easing the COVID-19 restrictions, “as long as we let people know ahead of time that if you’re over the age of 18 and have underlying conditions that you may want to make sure that you have a mask in the crowd.”
“I’m excited because we’ve had to keep people down for so long, now we have an opportunity to, not to go hog wild, but to allow people to have a little bit more fun,” Smith said.
WCA President A.J. Andres said that he hopes the group could host the parade.
“There’s going to be a lot of preparation involved and I would just like to see everyone’s approval on this,” Andres said.
Smith said that the parade would also be “provided on nothing else happens and the situation doesn’t get any worse and we have to backtrack.”
Smith then solicited input from board members.
Alderman Jeremy Burke said, “I don’t like to tell anybody what they can and can’t do, so parade on, guys, parade on.”
Alderman Bobby Richardson said he would also like to proceed with the parade.
“But, you talk about the numbers, yeah they’re kind of leveled out right now, hopefully they stay that way,” he said. “But then A.J. would prepare everything and buy everything and what if we happened to have a big spike? Is that just a chance we take?”
Smith said that he fears that the more vaccines roll out, the more “comfortable people will feel not wearing a mask.”
“I certainly encourage and recommend wearing a mask if you’re in a crowd,” he said. “Everyone in the club (WCA) should understand that if it does rise like it did, then we have to be prepared to shut it back down.”
Andres said that he knows the parade will “generate a crowd.”
“We can utilize the beach a lot more, better than what we have in the past,” he said. “I just feel there are ways we can go about doing this.”
Alderman Shane LaFontaine said that he also believes there will be a “lot of people, with being the only parade.”
LaFontaine asked Andres if the group was going to change the route this year.
“I cautiously say this because I don’t want everybody to pile up in a group not wearing their mask and somebody gets sick,” Smith said. “Because it only takes one, whether they get sick there or not, to transmit this around.”
Andres said that the parade’s normal parade route goes from Central Avenue down Coleman Avenue to South Beach.
“The past couple of times we’ve had the parade, a lot of people aren’t getting out on there (beach),” Andres said. I would like to put part of the route on there just because both sides are open a lot more. This is going to be some quick planning.”
Andres said Tuesday that he plans to discuss a possible route with Smith and Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast.
