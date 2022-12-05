The city of Waveland’s general election is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All voting will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.

The candidates are as follows:

Mayoral:

Jay Trapani (R)

Micah Tinkler (I)

Brice Phillips (L)

Ward I Alderman

Rhonda Aime-Gamble (R)

Cheryl Crosby Tenney (I)

Mathew Adams (L)

Ward 2 Alderman

Bobby Richardson (R)

Clarence Harris (D)

Ward 3 Alderman

Incumbent Shane LaFontaine is running unopposed.

Ward 4 Alderman

Gary Catalano (R)

Jeremy Clark (I)

Lynn T. Smith (L)

