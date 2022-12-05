The city of Waveland’s general election is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
The candidates are as follows:
Mayoral:
Jay Trapani (R)
Micah Tinkler (I)
Brice Phillips (L)
Ward I Alderman
Rhonda Aime-Gamble (R)
Cheryl Crosby Tenney (I)
Mathew Adams (L)
Ward 2 Alderman
Bobby Richardson (R)
Clarence Harris (D)
Ward 3 Alderman
Incumbent Shane LaFontaine is running unopposed.
Ward 4 Alderman
Gary Catalano (R)
Jeremy Clark (I)
Lynn T. Smith (L)
