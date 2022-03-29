Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam on Tuesdau announced the arrest of Glenda Pingel, 41, of Waveland, charging her with violations related to the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
On March 25, Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at Pingel’s home in the 800 block of St. Joseph Street in Waveland, Adam said in a press release Tuesday.
“The search warrant was the culmination of a long-term investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Pingel,” Adam said. “The search of the residence resulted in the discovery and seizure of a felony amount of methamphetamine ‘ice.’”
Pingel was transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
“The case may be presented for federal prosecution by Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics agents assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, due to the quantities of narcotics distributed by Pingel, as well as the number of individuals involved in drug trafficking with Pingel,” Adam said. “More arrests are anticipated.”
“This investigation was initiated based on complaints received by the Waveland Police Department,” Adam said. “Their participation in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division provides a force-multiplier to their agency to investigate these types of complaints. Drug traffickers have no respect for municipal boundaries, so law enforcement in Hancock County is a unified effort between all agencies.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland Police Departments. Sheriff Adam encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
