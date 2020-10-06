Voters in the city of Waveland on Monday voted to renew the city’s franchise agreement with Mississippi Power Company.
The agreement allows for the city to receive three percent of revenue generated from residential, commercial, and industrial accounts.
Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said that the final count was 127 votes for the agreement and 10 votes against.
Without this agreement, the city would only have received two percent of the generated revenue.
The extra one percent equates to about $30,000 to $50,000 and is put into the city’s general fund.
