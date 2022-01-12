Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the possibility of placing a moratorium on container construction within the city.
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke said that a resident is using a shipping container to build a home on St. Joseph Street. He said it’s 20 feet wide, so that meets building code, “essentially, they’re just using it as a building material.”
“There’s been creative uses of shipping containers,” he said. “I haven’t heard that many people say it’s atrocious, I could see how it gets atrocious. With that being said, putting a moratorium on container construction, that might be abrasive, but putting a requirement to have 100 percent facade on it, I think would be more palatable for everybody. If you couldn’t tell it’s a shipping container and it’s just used as a building material with 100 percent facade on it, would it be that big of a deal?”
Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine said he’s been asked if the shipping container construction meets the building codes.
Building official Josh Hayes said that the building requirement for the two shipping containers — such as the one on St. Joseph — is welding them together. He added that everything is certified by a professional engineer.
Ward 2 Aldermen Bobby Richardson said that the shipping container construction wasn’t brought before the board because it conforms to the city’s residential building code.
“Because, I think if it would have come before the board that we want to bring containers in, I don’t know that it would have ever passed,” he said.
City attorney Malcolm Jones said that it meets the requirements of a modular home set forth in the city’s ordinance.
“In the 2021 international building code, which you have not adopted yet, they actually have incorporated a whole chapter on allowing shipping containers to be used as standard building construction,” Jones said. “If this is something that you don’t want to do, then the proper thing to do to study this issue is consider maybe doing a short-term moratorium and have the planning commission or somebody conduct a hearing and do a study as to whether or not you’re going to allow it. Because right now, if somebody applies for similar construction, you’re going to have to allow it.”
Richardson asked Hayes if the homebuilder is required to cover the steel.
“It’s not allowed to have steel facade, you got to cover it,” Hayes said. “The whole thing’s corrugated metal, specifically, the zoning ordinance does not allow.”
Burke said that if people can’t tell it’s a shipping container, he “doesn’t have an issue with it.”
“If I’m living next to it, I want it to be aesthetically pleasing,” he said.
Burke said that the ordinance should spell out what facades are allowed.
“Our zoning ordinance does that now,” Hayes said.
Burke also said that the ordinance should require the shipping container structure to have a pitched roof.
Richardson said he spoke to Hancock County Tax Assessor Jimmie Ladner about whether shipping container construction would affect neighboring property values.
“He said that if it is conforming to a residential home and it goes strictly by the building official guidelines and all ordinances and all codes, he said it won’t have an effect on appraisals around it all,” Richardson said.
Board members expressed an interest in looking at the city’s current ordinance as it relates to shipping container construction — especially as it relates to aesthetics — and make changes accordingly.
The board also approved a motion to advertise for and conduct a hearing on a moratorium on shipping container construction within the city.
The notice of a public hearing is scheduled to run in the Echo on Jan. 19 and 26. The public hearing will be held on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Waveland City Hall, located at 301 Coleman Ave. Residents are invited to attend in person or present written comments in support or opposition to the moratorium to the city clerk at 301 Coleman Ave., Waveland, MS 39576.
Last summer, the city approved the use of shipping container as onsite homes for participants in the Freedom Lighthouse recovery program on Hwy. 603. Last year, the board also approved the use of a shipping container for a mobile food vendor on the beach near the Lighthouse.
In other action:
The board approved a motion declaring the property at 413 Surf St. a public menace and gave the owner 30 days to take action and demolish the structure. The motion also authorizes the city to obtain quotes for demolition if the owner doesn’t comply.
The board approved a resolution for the grinder pump policy and right-of-entry agreement to be utilized throughout the city to replace privately-owned grinder pumps within the city. Jones said this pertains to failing grinder pumps and includes grinder pumps installed with new construction.
“There are certain areas in town that y’all are talking about extending the sewer lines to,” he said. “And if we install a grinder pump and hook them up to sewer, the city would retrieve the grinder pump and reuse it for the next person.”
A copy of the resolution can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
The board scheduled a special meeting for Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss capital projects.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19th at 6:30 p.m.
