The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday heard an update from engineer Jason Chiniche about progress on the Waveland Avenue Sidewalk Project.

Chiniche said that contractor, DNA Underground has "increased his production," but are still "somewhat behind."

At one point, Chiniche said, the contractor was about 25 percent behind schedule and is now closer to 15 percent.

Section two of the project is about 50 percent complete. However, Chiniche said, the last two sections are "very short."

"The average length of the first two sections was about 2,500 feet," he said. "The last two sections they have to work are 2,000 feet and then 800 feet."

Chiniche said the contractor has also increased manpower.

"I still think he's doing a good job with the quality of work," he said.

He added that the contractor also requested Saturday work since neither MDOT nor the contract allows for Saturday work.

Chiniche said the project is about 32 percent complete.

In other action:

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith announced that the City of Waveland will receive$150,000 for the handicapped beach access to the beach, with an additional $75,000 for improvements at the Garfield Ladner Pier, for a total award of $225,000 in Tidelands Funds.

The board recognized Waveland firefighter Tim Burchett as the city's Employee of the Month for October.

Waveland's Halloween Bash is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Coleman Avenue.

The board approved the mayor's appointment of Katharine Corr as the chairman of Keep Waveland Beautiful.

The board scheduled a public hearing, hosted by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. for the Waveland handicap access project.

The board approved the purchase and installation for new playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the amount of $26,774 from Willy Goat, Inc. The funding comes from the grant for the improvements at the park.

The board approved a proposed insurance renewal from Betz a and Associates Inc. on the city's Business Auto and Inland Marine policies. The premium will increase from $33,994 to $47,214 due to the "results of losses incurred the prior year."

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.