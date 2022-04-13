The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday discussed zoning concerns regarding medical cannabis dispensaries.
Earlier this year, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passed. The Mississippi State Department of Health will have authority over licenses and issuing registration cards to people with debilitating medical conditions.
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke said his concerns lie with the bill stating that commercial zones, by right, can have a dispensary.
“Highway commercial, a natural spot for it,” he said. “We have C-2 neighborhood commercial that goes all the way down through neighborhoods, Coleman Avenue limited and Coleman Avenue open, south of the railroad tracks also. I feel as if it should be contained to only Hwy. 90, highway commercial. So, Hwy. 90, Hwy. 603, Kiln cutoff road.”
The rest of the board agreed with Burke.
City attorney Malcolm Jones said he thinks the city can clarify its ordinance.
“You can’t restrict where it already allows,” he said. “But there might be a way to clarify that it’s limited to C-3 highway commercial.”
Jones said it would probably require an amendment to the zoning ordinance.
Jones said that John Newman, with ZenLabs, Inc., has applied to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use for the processing part.
Last month, Newman announced to the board that he recently contracted with Whitney Bank to purchase the former location of Hancock Whitney Bank, located at 529 Hwy. 90 in Waveland.
Newman said he plans to not only have a medical cannabis dispensary but also convert the attached community center to a processing center.
According to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act program, Newman said, a retail dispensary license would be applicable to the commercial zoning.
However, he said, a processing facility is zoned agricultural, hence the need for a zoning variance.
According to the act, facilities that deal with cannabis also cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a church, school, or child-care facility, although a waiver can be obtained from such an organization to locate the facility within 500 feet.
Newman also asked the board to decide whether Waveland will decide to opt out.
Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Act went into effect on Feb. 2 and cities and counties have 90 days from that date to decide whether to opt in or out of the act.
If the city doesn’t opt out, it will apply automatically, Jones told the board at previous meetings.
“If the city were to decide to opt out, they could decide to opt back in at a later date,” he said. “That could be this group or a new mayor and board of aldermen. If the citizens are not satisfied with the decision of the city to opt out, if they (city) choose they do it, there can be a petition filed by 20 percent of the registered voters, or 1,500, whichever is less and then the city is required to hold a special election to decide whether or not this is going to be allowed in the city.”
Jones said that matter is scheduled to come before the Planning and Zoning Commission at the May 23 meeting. It will come before the board at the June 7 meeting.
Jones said that the city will need to make a decision or whether to stay in or opt out at the next meeting, which is scheduled for April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
“At this point, none of you have expressed any desire to opt out,” Jones said. “I’ve not been told by any alderman that you’ve decided to opt out.”
Jones said, if the board chooses to, he can draft an ordinance that would restrict processing. The board cannot restrict dispensing, he said, which has to be in normal retail areas in a commercial zone. Jones said the MSDH has yet to release its guidance on the Medical Cannabis Act and that the city cannot do anything that’s inconsistent to the health department’s regulations.
