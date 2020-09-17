Waveland police officers on Wednesday arrested a Louisiana man who allegedly tried to grab one of their service weapons and yelled he was going to “shoot the police,” Chief Mike Prendergast said.
Terrence Brewer, 25, from Kenwood, was charged with false identifying information, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, Prendergast said in a press release Thursday. Brewer also has active warrants from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility, Prendergast said.
At around 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, “Officer Patrick Crowe was patrolling the area of Auderer Blvd. when he observed a white male on a bicycle coming from behind parked vehicles at a local business,” Prendergast said.
Crowe and Sgt. John Nelson made contact with Brewer on the westbound side of Hwy. 90 near the intersection of Kiln Waveland Cutoff, Prendergast said.
They advised him “to sit on the curb until they could verify his identity through dispatch,” Prendergast said. “Once they learned his identity, the subject began to flee on foot.”
Crowe and Nelson were able to wrestle Brewer to the ground, Prendergast said, “where he was fighting with officers trying to grab Sgt. Nelson’s firearm. Officer Crowe and Sgt. Nelson were attempting to restrain the subject who was continuously fighting and yelling he was going to ‘shoot the police.’”
Crowe was finally able to subdue Brewer until Nelson got him in custody, Prendergast said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Brewer was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Adult Detention Facility.
