Waveland is gearing up for its annual Veterans Parade, scheduled for Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. on Coleman Avenue.
Coordinator Kristen Tusa said they are inviting veterans of the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County area to ride in the parade.
They are also seeking groups to participate in the parade as well as individuals or businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the event, she added.
“And most of all, we want members of our community to join together in honoring these veterans by attending the parade,” Tusa said. “For many years, brave men and women have served our country, making many sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and we want to honor and celebrate these men and women for their service and sacrifices. The reason the parade is on a Sunday is that we want all youth members of our community to have an opportunity to not only participate or attend the parade but to learn civic pride. Our hope is that they will be the members of the community who will carry on this tradition.”
Participant entry forms can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
The deadline for submitting the form is Friday, Nov. 1.
For more information, contact Tusa at kristentusa@gmail.com or 228-209-7399.
“We look forward to honoring the brave men and women of our community,” Tusa said.
