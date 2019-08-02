The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a special meeting on Wednesday approved a resolution to submit a project, the Waveland Marina and Boat Launch Project, to the Gulf Coast Restorations Fund.

If approved for the funding, Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said there is a 20 percent match and "luckily we have the funds to do that."

"We're the only city on the coast that doesn't have a marina or a boat launch," Smith said.

The proposed project for small craft marina would be located at the end of Coleman Avenue and wrap around the Veterans Memorial, Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said.

The marina's proposed dimensions would be about 700 feet deep and 200 feet wide, Lagasse said.

Smith added that when he was in Jackson and brought up the boat launch, he said the Mississippi Development Authority "liked the idea."

According to mississippi.org, the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund "shall be used for programs and projects that have the potential to generate increased economic activity in the Gulf Coast region."

The GCRF Advisory Board is expected to review and score the applications received by the Aug. 2 deadline and present to the Legislature no later than Dec. 1, 2019, the website states. During the 2020 legislative session, the Legislature will determine which projects to fund in an appropriations bill.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.