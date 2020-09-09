The city of Waveland has scheduled a special election for Oct. 5 to renew the city’s franchise agreement with Mississippi Power Company.
The agreement allows for the city to receive three percent of revenue generated from residential, commercial, and industrial accounts.
Without this agreement, the city only receives two percent of the generated revenue.
The extra one percent equates to about $30,000 to $50,000.
The revenue received from Mississippi Power is put into the city’s general fund.
A “yes” vote will not impact residential rates or the services provided by Mississippi Power.
However, a “no” vote will create a loss to the general fund of about $30,000 to $50,000.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one voting precinct will be in operation; the Waveland Fire Department, located at 335 Coleman Ave.
Social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be in place. Voters will be required to wear masks in the facility and bring a photo ID. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and curbside voting will also be available.
Beginning on Sept. 15, voters can vote by absentee ballot at City Hall, located at 301 Coleman Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
