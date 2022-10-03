The city of Waveland’s Republican Primary Election is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voting will take place at the Coleman Ave Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
The following candidates are listed in the Mayoral Republican Primary:
•Jeremy Burke
•Charlie Piazza
•Paul “PT” Taylor
•Jay Trapani
The following candidates are listed in the Ward 1 Republican Primary:
•Rhonda Aime-Gamble
•Roger Estopinal Jr.
•Bob Martin
•Henry Tebbe
