Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from residents speaking out against “big” variances in the city.
City attorney Malcolm Jones said that since this was a public hearing, the board would hear from the P&Z applicant as well as the objectors.
The Planning and Zoning request on Tuesday’s agenda read: Rodney Corr, owner of a parcel of property (Parcel #161D-0-02-112.000) located on Fell Grass Street, legal description; Lots 35-38, Fell Grass Street, Waveland, MS. The owner is proposing to divide the parcel into three lots, also referred to in documentation as Parcels 1, 2, & 3. The variances requested for the three lots are as follows: a. Lot 1 requires a variance from the minimum lot area requirement of 12,000 square feet as stated in section 701.1 of the current zoning ordinance. The applicant is proposing a lot that will be 8,590 square feet. This requires a variance of 3,410 square feet.
b. Lot 2 requires a variance from the minimum lot area requirement of 12,000 square feet as stated in section 701.1 of the current zoning ordinance. The applicant is proposing a lot that will be 9,132 square feet. This requires a variance of 2,868 square feet. The applicant is also requesting a variance from the minimum lot width of 100 feet as stated in Section 701.2 of the current Zoning Ordinance. The applicant is proposing a lot width of 88 feet. This requires a variance of 12 feet.
c. Lot 3 requires a variance from the minimum lot area requirement of 12,000 square feet as stated in section 701.1 of the current Zoning Ordinance. The applicant is proposing a lot that will be 8,960 square feet. This requires a variance of 3,040 square feet. The applicant is also requesting a variance from the minimum lot width of 100 feet as stated in Section 701.2 of the current Zoning Ordinance. The applicant is proposing a lot width of 88 feet. This requires a variance of 12 feet.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted three-to-one to recommend approval.
Jones added that he spent some time looking into the particular application.
“This property that we’re talking about is part of a subdivision that’s called Grass Acres,” he said. “And it’s 35, 36, 37, and 38. The original Grass Acres subdivision, the lot widths for 35, 36, and 37, were all 50 feet. The one that is 38 is actually a different shaped lot because it comes to the intersection of Fell Grass and McLaurin Street. State law which is 17-1-23, subpart four, says that if the city is requested to make an alteration to an existing subdivision plat, they are required to get approval from all adversely affected parties, which basically are the people that are in the same subdivision or that would be adversely affected by it, possibly being across the street. It would be up to the board to make the determination whether someone is adversely affected or not. So if you’re going to make an objection about this, you should talk about how this affects you and your property. At this point, we don’t have any written consents filed from neighboring property owners. If the board’s going to go forward with this, the only way they can approve this to move those interior lot lines to have these 88 foot lots, they’ll have to have written consent on file from the adversely affected property owners.”
Jones told Corr that it was going to create a “big” hurdle for him.
Corr said that the parcel in question is about 30,000 square feet.
Jones said that instead of three lots, Corr could combine lots 35 and 36 to create one parcel that would be compliant. He said that lots 37 and 38 could be combined to create one parcel that would be compliant.
Corr said that he has been building in the city of Waveland for more than 40 years, about 250 homes in Waveland and 600 homes in Bay St. Louis.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and I think I’m well respected in Bay St. Louis and Waveland,” he said. “And I think what I’m doing and what I’m presenting y’all tonight, it will only improve the area. I think building some brand new houses in this neighborhood will only help the neighborhood.”
Brian Whitman spoke to the board on behalf of his parents, Thomas and Glenda Whitman, who live on Fell Grass, across the street from the lots in question.
Whitman said that the board should deny the variance request for three reasons, one of which he said is the statute stated earlier by Jones.
“Except to emphasize the fact that the board cannot even consider whether or not to pass this ordinance unless the applicant has first obtained written consent,” he said. “It’s not that he can get them during the process or after the process, he must obtain a written consent from the adversely affected parties prior to bringing it before this board.”
Whitman said that the second reason lies within section 402.3 of the zoning ordinance.
“There it states if two or more lots or combinations thereof have a continuous frontage and single ownership, that are of record at the time of the passage of the zoning ordinance, and if all or part of the lots do not meet the requirements for the lot and width area as established by the zoning ordinance, which is what we have here, then the lands involved shall and must be considered as one undivided parcel for purposes set forth,” he said. “So in this case, that is exactly what we have. We have four continuous lots which have common frontage under common ownership. This board must treat that parcel as one parcel.”
The final reason Whitman gave is contained in section 1002.3, which he said contains nine conditions that the board must find before approving a variance.
“Now, Mr. Corr cannot satisfy five of those specific conditions,” he said. “Those conditions are A through E of that section, 1002.3.”
Whitman said he would touch on the two “most significant” subsections, D and E.
“Subsection D requires that the variance will be in harmony with the purpose and intent of the zoning ordinance and will not be injurious to the neighborhood or the general welfare,” he said. “As the board knows, article 1 of the preamble to the zoning ordinance specifically says that this zoning ordinance is enacted for specific purposes and these purposes include: Safety and general welfare of the municipality; lessening congestion in the streets; preventing the overcrowding of land; and avoiding undue concentration of population. In this specific instance, Mr. Corr seeks to take one parcel, less than three-quarters of an acre long all combined, and put five houses there, whereas previously only one. This is obviously not going to prevent overcrowding of land and it’s going to present a problem with placing an undue amount of population in one specific area.”
Whitman said that the final issue the board should consider is whether or not the special circumstances were “created by the applicant.”
“In this case, all of the special conditions are created solely by Mr. Corr,” Whitman said. “Nobody’s forcing him to put three houses on these particular lots. It is a self-created problem and an applicant cannot benefit from the problems he creates.”
Waveland resident Prima Luke gave the board a petition with about 200 signatures from people who are “against big variances” in the city of Waveland.
“We’re not against houses, but we are against big variances,” she said. “In our ordinance it does state that all criteria has to be met and it doesn’t. The main one for me is that it was created by him (Mr. Corr). We’re not against two houses or three houses if that’s what he has the property for. Everybody else is expected to abide by city rules or state rules. But when it comes to variances in this town, it’s really kind of gotten ugly. It’s not here in this neighborhood only. Planning and Zoning I kind of have a problem with because I don’t think they read the ordinance or what it’s there for or they would know that it should have never gotten that far because it did not meet the criteria. Maybe we can work on that a little.”
Jones said that some of the residents who live on Fell Grass and St. Anthony and might be adversely affected signed the petition. He added that the petition does encompass the specific property on Tuesday’s agenda.
Before the board voted on the matter, Corr asked to withdraw his current application and resubmit as two parcels instead of three.
Jones said that if Corr went ahead and did not move the lines and met the square footage requirements, he would not need a variance.
“His resubmitted application will have two lots that will front on Fell Grass Street, they will be at least 100 feet in width, he will not be changing the existing lot lines of the subdivision and he will also meet the criteria of at least 12,000 square feet for both of those lots,” Jones said. “In that case, he will not be requesting and needing variances. He can build as a matter of right on that. Because he can build as a matter of right, I don’t know that it has to go back before the planning commission.”
The board approved a motion to accept the withdrawal of the application.
In other action:
Ron Thorp spoke to the board about the idea of consolidating the Bay-Waveland School District and the Hancock County School District.
Thorp said that the budget for the 2020-21 budget for the BWSD is $29,052,358. With an enrollment of 1,657, Thorp estimates the annual cost per student at $17,533.
The HCSD budget for the 2020-21 school year is $43,806,495. With an enrollment of 4,149, Thorp estimates the annual cost per student at $10,558.
“It costs $6,975 more per student per year presently in the BWSD,” Thorp said. “Which means it costs a total of $11,557,575 more per year to educate our 1,657 students enrolled in the BWSD. If enrollment and all costs stayed the same, the citizens of the BWSD would pay an additional $138,690,090 compared to the citizens of HCSD to educate the 1,657 students.”
Thorp said that consolidating the two districts would be a “win” for students, teachers, and taxpayers and would result in what he said would be a “$12 million surplus minimum.”
“And with that, I would want to take $3 million each year and have it put into the facilities of the school buildings throughout Hancock County to improve them for the students,” he said. “With $3 million, each year available, we could give the 500 teachers in Hancock County a raise of $6,000 per year, making them probably the best paid teachers in the state of Mississippi. And we would be able to retain the best teachers and attract new teachers of high quality. The taxpayers would win, in that we would have $3 million to reduce ad valorem taxes throughout the county. That would leave almost $3 million left over in a fudge fund in case something were to go wrong and it would be used for a rainy day fund or it could be used for one of the another items I’ve mentioned.”
Thorp said that with the consolidation he presents, not a “single school” that is presently in use throughout both districts would be closed.
“The other thing is, presently we have five members on the school board here in the BWSD and you (Waveland) have two members,” he said. “The HCSD has five school board members. Under this (consolidation), we would still have a school board member in a district the same as our county supervisors have.”
The board accepted the resignation of city prosecutor Melinda Tucker, effective June 11. The board then approved the appointment of Damien Holcomb as city prosecutor, effective immediately.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
