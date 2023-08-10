For the past two years, members of Keep Waveland Beautiful have been honored at Keep Mississippi Beautiful’s annual awards ceremony in Jackson.
There are 55 affiliates with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, KWB member Jim Meggett said.
“Out of the whole state, they chose us,” he said.
In April 2022, Meggett was awarded the Ron Aldridge Volunteer of the Year award, which honors “a superior volunteer who dedicates time and energy to further the KWB mission,” the nomination form states.
According to Meggett’s background information listed on the nomination form, he joined KWB in 2012. He is also a member of the Waveland Civic Association, volunteers for Relay for Life, served as past chair of Waveland’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and served as co-chair and treasurer of KWB.
“Since 2012, Jim has been a dedicated, outstanding, and loyal member of KWB,” the form states. “At every volunteer event, Jim is there to help in any capacity: He weeds gardens, plants and stakes trees, maintains city gardens, serves as block captain, and can be found on the beach picking up litter frequently.”
One of Meggett’s major accomplishments mentioned is updating the city’s tree ordinance to save Live Oaks and Magnolia Grand Flora trees.
Meggett said he didn’t know he was nominated.
He said he joined KWB after noticing a lot of trash during his daily walks to the beach with his wife. The pair also started picking it up.
At the April 27, 2023 KMB awards program, Willie Moody, who serves as Waveland’s Parks and Recreation director, was awarded the Local Government Award.
Meggett said this award is for people who aren’t actually members of KMB. Since he works for the city, Meggett said, Moody doesn’t qualify for the other KMB awards. However, there is a category for city workers who go “above and beyond their duties.”
“We’ve, KWB, over the years have asked him to do a lot of stuff,” Meggett said. “He goes well beyond what his job is to help us. He has never turned us down.”
Members of KWB nominated Moody, who has worked for the city of Waveland for the past 10 years, without his knowledge of the award, Meggett said.
“Willie has been a dedicated, supportive, and a very accommodating key player in the accomplishments of Keep Waveland Beautiful goals,” the nomination form states. “Although Willie’s responsibilities to the city keep him very busy, when KWB is in the planning process for their next event, Willie is always a phone call away. Willie is always available to listen and to offer advice to KWB ideas. One of Willie’s major supportive roles with KWB is being a liaison with community businesses such as Lowe’s, Bay Sod Nursery, and other city departments. Willie’s communication, reliability, and organizational skills are instrumental in the delivery of supplies which keeps KWB on schedule with the completion of community projects.”
Moody is also the founder of FUTRHRO, a non-profit group that provides advice, guidance, and life skills to local high school students. In March, FUTRHRO participants partnered with KWB for a community litter pick-up event.
One of the major projects KWB nominated Moody for is his role in the Coleman Avenue Beautification Project, which included repairing an irrigation system, delivery of more than 100 bags of mulch, rakes, shovels and other supplies.
“The beautification of Coleman Avenue has been a success because of Willie’s tireless continuous support and organizational skills,” the nomination form states.
Moody said it felt “great” to win and that he was “very surprised.”
“I like helping them (KWB),” Moody said. “We have public works guys that also help. I couldn’t do it without those guys, because when we have big projects, Mr. Jim and Mr. Bryan (Therolf) get with me and we set it up and organize it.”
Moody said they also just completed some landscaping at city hall.
Moody described what he does as “fun.”
“We have days when it’s hot and we just gotta make it work,” he said. “
