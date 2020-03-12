The city of Waveland on Thursday announced the postponement of the Waveland Civic Association’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled to roll on March 14 at 1 p.m.

“Due to the advisory warning issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Waveland erring on the side of caution and regrettably will be postponing the annual WCA St. Patty’s Day parade to an undetermined date,” Mayor Mike Smith said in the release.

A new parade date has yet to be determined, the release states.

The MSDH reported the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus (COVID-10) in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday. The individual is a Forrest county adult male who recently traveled to Florida, an MSDH release states.

In a release, the MSDH recommends that, regarding mass gatherings, “individuals, communities, and organizations take specific steps when determining their safety or the need for cancellation.”

“The MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing,” Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH said in a release. “Physicians may now submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH, just like any other lab test.”

Dobbs also recommends limiting visitations and discontinuing group social activities in long-term care facilities.

“Stay informed of the cases in your county and surrounding counties, and maintain social distancing as practical,” Dobbs said in the release. “Our older population and chronically ill individuals should protect themselves by avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people.”

The state has not recommend school closures at this time, the release states.

MEMA’s Executive Director Greg Michel says that MEMA is moving to a “Level-One Activation.”

“This is a posturing move to make sure all of our emergency support functions are in place to assist the MSDH,” Michel said. “This activation is not to create panic. We at MEMA are ready to coordinate with our county emergency management agencies and MSDH to ensure there are no unmet needs during the response and recovery from COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 hotline number, 1-877-978-6453, is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.