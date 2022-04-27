Friends and family of the late Jordan Wayne Goff met at the softball field in “Backatown” Bay St. Louis on Monday to release blue and silver balloons in his memory.
Goff, 24, and his friend Ashuri Nicholas Patton, 26, were both shot in the early morning hours last Thursday in Waveland.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hargett Street in reference to a shooting,” at around 1:54 a.m. Thursday, April 21,” Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release. “Upon arrival, officers discovered two people had been shot. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and one victim succumbed to his injuries.”
Patton, shot in the arm, was in stable condition, but still hospitalized as of Monday, Prendergast said.
Later on Thursday, police arrested Antonio Orlando Reed II, of Bay St. Louis, charging him with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to human life.
Reed was being held without bond with an initial court date scheduled for June 23.
On Friday, Antwine Q. James turned himself in to the Waveland Police Department. He was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at the Hancock County Justice Facility.
Prendergast said that Goff and Reed had apparently had recently had a disagreement.
“Apparently it’s been an ongoing thing between them — they had gotten into it earlier at the casino. Then they went their separate ways, and then Goff was posting on Facebook he was going to be riding in the neighborhood. … As they came down the road, the two guys (Reed and James) apparently unloaded on them.
“After they got shot, they went a couple of houses down and their car ran into another residence.
“To our knowledge, they were not armed.”
While transporting the victims to Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock in Bay St. Louis, one of the AMR ambulances collided with a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who was escorting them.
“They had two ambulances transporting two shooting victims,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said, “so (law enforcement officials) were running escort. My guy was in the lead, and he passed up the turn-off on the highway … instead of turning into the hospital, the ambulance hit him broadside, I’m not really sure why.”
Adam said at least two AMR employees were injured, and the deputy suffered “a broken rib, and maybe some extra air in his chest cavity. He was transported to Forrest General just for observation.”
Funeral services for Jordan Goff are scheduled for Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., at Power House of Deliverance, located at 1978 Washington St. in Bay St. Louis. Baylous Funeral Home in Picayune is in charge of the arrangements.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
