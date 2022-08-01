Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Sunday rescued a man from a possible drug overdose and arrested two people accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to 9011 Danube Street in reference to a possible drug overdose,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release Monday. “Officers arrived on scene and administered Narcan to a … male subject (who was) transported by A.M.R. to Ochsner Medical Center, conscious and breathing.”
While at the scene, Prendergast said, “officers obtained a search warrant and recovered 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl and a .38 revolver.
Officers arrested Waveland residents Christopher Glen Gary, 47, and Rita Marie Netto, 54, at the scene, Prendergast said.
Gary was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Netto was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Both suspects were transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility, Prendergast said. Jail records show Gary, who is also being held on a parole violation, has a preliminary hearing in Waveland Municipal Court on Aug. 11. Both Gary and Netto were still in custody on Monday evening.
