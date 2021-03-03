The Waveland Police Department is investigating the apparently accidental shooting death of a teenage boy on Saturday morning.
At around 10 a.m. Saturday, “officers were dispatched to the area of Gulfside Assembly and Beach Blvd. regarding a gunshot victim,” Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
“Upon arrival, officers began administering first aid to a 14-year-old male subject who had a gunshot wound to the torso area,” Prendergast said. “During the investigation, it was learned that the juvenile was traveling with three other people in a 2014 Dodge Ram. The victim was a passenger in the vehicle. Another passenger in the vehicle removed a handgun from the holster located on his person in an attempt to secure the weapon when the firearm discharged.”
The subject -- who has not yet been publicly identified -- told police “that he was clearing the weapon and his hand slipped and the gun went off,” Prendergast said. “The driver was not aware of the passengers handling the gun until he heard the shot.”
Prendergast said the victim was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, “where he succumbed to his injuries.”
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, but the probe will continue, Prendergast said.
