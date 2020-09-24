The Waveland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Waveland before the victim turned up at a Bay St. Louis restaurant.
Officers speaking to the victim at the restaurant said the shooting was apparently a “domestic violence” incident in which a woman’s current boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend in the side with a .22 pistol.
The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening — rather than seeking immediate medical attention, he was sitting outside the restaurant speaking with officers at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, more than a half-hour after the shooting occurred.
The suspect had not yet been taken into custody at that time, but was being questioned by police at another location, investigators said.
Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released, pending further investigation.
The Sea Coast Echo will have more details on this story when they become available.
