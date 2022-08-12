Officers of the Waveland Police Department this week arrested a 28-year-old woman for drug possession after responding to a report of a disturbance.
“Waveland officers were dispatched to … Spruce Street in regards to a disturbance” on Sunday, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the complainant, who advised she was arguing with family members over a possible theft of her belongings. While investigating the disturbance, officers observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the residence in plain view.”
Prendergast said officers obtained a search warrant and found suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.
Hailey Marie Young was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of illegal felony possession of a controlled substance; and one count of possession of paraphernalia.
Hancock County Jail records show Young was still being held on Friday in lieu of $4,000 in bonds.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Waveland Municipal Court.
“Other arrests are pending,” Prendergast said.
In recent months, the Waveland Police Department has begun posting signs saying “This Drug House Closed for Business by Chief Michael Prendergast” at properties where narcotics arrests are made.
