The Waveland Police Department on Tuesday hosted a multi-agency Active Shooter Level 1 Course at Waveland Elementary.
Waveland PD Sgt. Josh Stockstill — who is one of Waveland’s instructors — said officers from Pass Christian, Bay St. Louis, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office participated in the course.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said that, considering what has been going on with school shootings in the nation, this course allows the officers to become familiar with the layout of the school.
Stockstill said the department plans to host trainings a few times throughout the year and is open to hosting it in all the schools.
Stockstill said officers are trained on how to properly enter the building; how to clear rooms; how to engage and or speak to suspects; manage a potential hostage situation; how to deal with the aftermath; and how to deal with teachers, staff, and students.
He said that he has been invited to the Hancock County School District, where he will host a civilian response to active-shooter events course for teachers and staff.
“The average response time of law enforcement nationally is three minutes, so it’s imperative to teach teachers how to react,” Stockstill said.
He added that students can participate in active shooter training as long as they have permission from their parents.
Stockstill said these courses are offered at no charge and are open to the general public.
Interested parties can contact the Waveland PD at 228-467-3669 to find out potential dates of future training courses, express feedback or an interest in hosting an active shooter training course.
Waveland PD thanked Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman and the command of the Bay St. Louis Police Department for their participation in Tuesday’s training. The PD also thanked the Bay-Waveland School District for the use of the facility.
