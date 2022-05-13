Sometimes, it’s wild in Waveland — officers of the Waveland Police Department on Thursday responded to an emergency call at Henderson and Daniel streets, and ended up subduing a nearly nine-feet long alligator.
Investigator Ray Murphy was able to safely “lasso” the alligator with a nylon rope.
Officers contacted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, which safely relocated the alligator in an unpopulated area.
To report a nuisance alligator, you can call the MDWFP at 601-783-2911.
