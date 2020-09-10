The Waveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate an armed robbery suspect.
The WPD Criminal Investigations Division on Wednesday put a “wanted” poster on social media asking people to help find a man who went into the Chevron Eat and Run at 612 Hwy. 90 on Monday, “held the cashier at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the safe.”
“The suspect fled on foot east on Hwy. 90 and got into a black or dark-colored pickup truck that was waiting for him at Mombo Graphixs,” investigators said. “The truck continued east on Hwy. 90. The suspect appeared to be covering a cast on his left forearm with a bandana.”
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Chief Investigator Eddie Hursey at 228-467-3669 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
