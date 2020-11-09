The Waveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Saturday.
A subject “wearing a blue Pearl River Central Hoodie with a Devil on the front, blue jeans and a green bandana entered Circle K located at 803 Hwy. 90 in Waveland,” at about 12:07 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from Police Chief Mike Prendergast. “The subject walked up to the counter and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded all the money from the register and cigarettes,” Prendergast said. “The subject then exited the business and ran west on Hwy. 90.”
The suspect was described as white and between 5’4” and 5’7” tall, Prendergast said.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Waveland Investigator Chad Dorn at 228-467-3699; or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.