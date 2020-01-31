Waveland police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and urge residents to help protect themselves by locking car doors at night and removing valuables.

“People need to lock their cars and try not to leave a firearm or other valuable items in their vehicles overnight,” Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said Thursday.

Prendergast said that someone broke into five different vehicles in a Waveland neighborhood over the weekend.

An as-yet-unidentified man was captured on a neighborhood homeowner’s security camera.

“We did notice on the video where he was going into people’s cars,” Prendergast said. “The ones that were locked, he was just leaving. He was only going into the ones left unlocked."

Prendergast urged Waveland residents to call the police department if they hear what they think may be a prowler or a burglar.

“People are sometimes afraid to call because they might be wrong,” he said, “but we’d rather know about it and be able to keep this from happening.”

Residents can call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669. If it’s an emergency, call 911.