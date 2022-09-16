The Waveland Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday afternoon.
At around 12:51 p.m. Friday, “Waveland officers were dispatched to an accident at Hwy. 90 and Old Spanish Trail,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle versus a SUV in the east-bound lane of Hwy. 90.
“After speaking to witnesses on the scene, it was determined that the motorcycle was traveling east-bound on Hwy. 90 and the SUV was coming off of Old Spanish Trail to Hwy. 90, west-bound. The motorcycle made contact with the front left side of the SUV.”
Prendergast said the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene and AMR transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital.
The identities of the victims in the crash have not yet been released.
“The accident is still under investigation,” Prendergast said.
