Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station.
Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
“Officers arrived and spoke to the store clerk, who advised that she was sweeping the store when a man with a gun walked in and ordered her to open the cash register and for her to give him all of the money in the register,” Prendergast said. “The male took the cash and ordered her not to move while he pointed the gun at her. (He) grabbed the cash and ran out of the store.”
No injuries were reported during the incident, Prendergast said.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’7” with a slender build and dreadlocks. He was wearing red Adidas jogging pants at the time of the robbery.
“This case is under investigation,” Prendergast said. “If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 877-787-5898.”
