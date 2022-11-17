Waveland police arrested five Louisiana men as suspects in two vehicle burglaries early on Thursday morning.
At approximate 3:37 a.m. Thursday, “the Waveland Police Department received a call regarding a vehicle burglary,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “The complainant advised that they were alerted by their Ring doorbell alarm and they happened to be awake and called dispatch.
“Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect’s vehicle parked at the end of the cul de sac. The vehicle was occupied by four suspects, a fifth suspect was located approximately one hour later. After speaking to the complainant and another neighbor, both of their vehicles had been burglarized.”
Officers arrested Tyler Hartley, 22, of New Orleans; Caden Nix, 20, Thaddeus Thompson Jr., 19, and Eugene Wellington, 21, all of Slidell; and TyreMalek Young, 19, of Metairie.
“All suspects have been charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle at this time,” Prendergast said. “More charges are pending.”
Prendergast anyone who may have been a victim in the incident to call central dispatch at 228-467-3669.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.