Waveland police on Sunday arrested a Pass Christian man for allegedly shooting his step-father.
At approximately 7:18 p.m. Sunday, central dispatch “advised Waveland officers that a shooting had occurred at 404 Olivari St. in Waveland,” Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release Monday. “They were also advised that the suspect left the scene in a gray-colored vehicle.”
Prendergast said Sgt. Josh Stockstill located the suspect’s vehicle at Old Spanish Trail and McLaurin Street.
“The suspect vehicle refused to stop and was pursued into Bay St. Louis,” Prendergast said. “Bay St. Louis police officers assisted with the pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck a fence on St. Francis Street in Bay St. Louis. The suspect fled on foot and entered a residence, at which time he was apprehended while trying to exit through the back door.”
The suspect was identified as Jabriel Raymond Alexander-Grace, 19, Prendergast said.
“Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim, Darrel Johnson, the suspect’s step-father, had been shot,” Prendergast said. “Upon further investigation, it was learned that the incident stemmed from an apparent domestic (dispute) that had occurred between the suspect’s mother and step-father. Alexander-Grace was upset at his step-father and confronted him with a gun.”
Johnson was transported to Ochsner - Hancock, where he was stabilized and then air-lifted to another facility, Prendergast said. There were no updates on his condition as of Monday morning.
Alexander-Grace was charged with aggravated assault - domestic violence; evasion - failure to stop a motor vehicle; speeding; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; and possession of paraphernalia.
He was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center without bond as of Monday morning.
Prendergast said he would like to thank the Bay St. Louis Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with apprehending the suspect.
If anyone has information in the case, they’re asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.
