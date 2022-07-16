The Waveland Police Department on Saturday continued its efforts to close down area “drug houses,” executing a search warrant at a home on Elaine Street, arresting three people and seizing a cache of illegal drugs.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release that officers of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed the warrant at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
Those arrested included Jason Eugene Mosca, 45, and Joy Downing, 38, both of whom were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and Leslie Nicole Massey, 40, charged with one count of possession of paraphernalia. Massey was released on a $500 bond on Saturday evening, but Mosca and Downing both remained incarcerated at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.
Officers confiscated psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and drug paraphernalia at the scene, Prendergast said.
Officers said the case is still under investigation and more arrests could be pending.
In recent months, the Waveland Police Department has begun posting signs saying “This Drug House Closed for Business by Chief Michael Prendergast” at properties where narcotics arrests are made.
