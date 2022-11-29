Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Monday arrested three people suspected of shoplifting at Walmarts all along the Coast and issued warrants for a fourth suspect.
At around 5:44 p.m. on Monday, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release, “Waveland officers responded to Waveland Walmart at 460 Hwy. 90 regarding possible shoplifters. Walmart Asset Protection employees were alerted earlier in the day about four subjects in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro who were going into Walmarts along the Coast and shoplifting merchandise.
“The four subjects entered the Waveland Walmart and concealed items on their person and inside of a tote and attempted to exit the store.”
Prendergast said officers observed the Camaro parked in front of the store. A woman got in the vehicle and “slowly drove to another area in the parking lot and then returned,” he said, and officers stopped the car and detained her.
“Two males were detained inside the store,” Prendergast said, and another woman “made her way through the parking lot and was not located.”
Arrested at the scene were:
• Keith J. Bell, 45, of Gulfport, charged with felony shoplifting, trespassing and contempt of court.
• Brian Keith Johnson, 44, of Gulfport, charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing.
• Mahalia L. Willis, 24, of Biloxi, charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. She was also wanted by the Slidell Police Department for felony shoplifting and is awaiting extradition.
Warrants have also been issued for Kalisha Crockett, 24, of Gulfport, who will be charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing, Prendergast said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.