Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested two people for suspicion of production and distribution of child pornography and for the sale of illegal narcotics.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release Thursday that officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Spanish Cove subdivision at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, seizing more than 25 electronic devices “which included cell phones, hard drives and computers. … Also seized were illegal narcotics which included methamphetamines and oxycodone.”
Jack Anderson, 34, and Ty Feigel, 18, were arrested at the scene, Prendergast said, and were both charged with Possession of a Conttrolled Substance with Intent to Distribute within 1,500 Feet of a School.
“This case is under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming once the forensic examination of the electronics is completed,” Prendergast said.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.
