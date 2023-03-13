Waveland police on Friday arrested a homeless man for allegedly molesting a special-needs teen.
Carl D. Necaise, 72, was charged with one count of contributing to delinquency/neglect of a child; and one count of touching/molesting a child or mentally defective person for lustful purposes.
He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he remained on Monday afternoon in lieu of $55,000 in bonds.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said officers found the teen — a 16-year-old run-away with diminished mental capacity — after he was spotted at the Waveland Walmart on Friday. The teen said Necaise, who is a convicted sex offender, had provided alcohol and tobacco, so they conducted a forensic interview and learned Necaise had allegedly assaulted him.
An initial court date in the case has been scheduled for April 20 in Waveland Municipal Court, jail records show.
The incident is still under investigation.
