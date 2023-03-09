Waveland police on Tuesday arrested a Biloxi couple for making their nine-year-old son participate in shoplifting nearly $1,500 worth of items from Walmart.
“Officers of the Waveland Police Department responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifting call,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “Walmart’s Loss Prevention advised that a male and a female exited the store along with a male juvenile.”
Prendergast said officers observed the suspects’ vehicle trying to leave the parking lot and performed a traffic stop.
Khadja Monique Alfred, 35, and Larry Jerome Isaiah, 47, were both arrested at the scene, Prendergast said.
“After an investigation, it was learned both subjects admitted to stealing the items from Walmart and directing their nine-year-old son to take the items and push the cart out the store,” Prendergast said. “Alfred and Isaiah were both charged with felony shoplifting and directing a minor to commit a felony. The juvenile was released to his grandparents. Child Protective Services were notified. Both adults were transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility.”
Hancock Jail records show that Alfred and Isaiah were released Wednesday on $30,000 in bonds each.
An initial hearing has been scheduled for March 16 in Waveland Municipal Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.