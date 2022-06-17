Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Friday shut down what Chief Mike Prendergast called a “drug house” on Meadow Lane, arresting seven adults and one juvenile, and confiscating “multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.”
“Waveland Narcotics Agents and the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 544 Meadow Lane in Waveland” at around 11 a.m. Friday, Prendergast said in a press release. “After a thorough investigation, a search warrant was obtained. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several people in the home.”
Prendergast said those arrested included:
• Billy Jack Thorman, 44, of Waveland, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph Scott Dunhurst, 39, of Waveland, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hailey Michelle Guill, 26, of Kiln, charged with four counts of contempt of court — failure to comply.
• Ashley Michelle Escue, 38, of Bay St. Louis, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, as well as contempt of court — failure to appear. She was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Prendergast said.
• Gerald Wallace Slowey, 38, of Waveland, charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Adam Lee Noble, 34, of Waveland, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Alyssa Michelle Thorman, 47, of Waveland charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 17-year-old girl, whose name is not being released, charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
“All subjects were transported to the Hancock County Justice Facility awaiting bond except for the juvenile,” Prendergast said.
Officers posted a sign in front of the home that says "This Drug House Closed For Business by Chief Michael Prendergast."
