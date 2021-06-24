Last week, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed and approved a short-term sublease for city beach property near the Lighthouse for a mobile food vendor.
The motion read: “Consider approving resolution and short-term sublease for city beach property near the Lighthouse and at the foot of the Garfield Ladner Memorial Pier and Terrace Drive to Kendal and Casey Marquar with the monthly rental rate to be set and adjusted based upon appraisals and condition upon approval of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and amendment to the city’s Lighthouse Tidelands lease.”
City attorney Malcolm Jones said that Mayor Mike Smith, who was absent from last Wednesday’s meeting, asked him to put the item together.
He said the idea is to get the mobile food vendor up and running during the summer months.
Ward 2 Alderman Bobby Richardson said he met with the Marquars at the site and it is their intention to use shipping container architecture.
“It’s not going to be something that just looks like a container,” he said. “Doors will open on both sides where you can serve out of one and serve out the other side and a deck on the outside with an eating area. And it’s going to be portable where it can be removed during any storm coming in.”
Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine, who was also acting as Mayor Pro Temp Wednesday, asked Jones if the city needed to advertise for bids.
Jones said that there are two statutes that apply.
“One of them is 57-7-1 and that statute allows the city to lease property if they choose to so for commercial purposes,” he said. “The second one is 21-17-1 and that is the one that has multiple ways that you can go ahead and lease city property. One of them is that you can advertise it, the second one is that if you determine it’s going to be used for economic and financial reasons and will foster and develop economic welfare for the city, then you can go ahead and have two appraisals done, take the average of the two appraisals and establish the rental rate. And you don’t have to go through the competitive bidding process.”
Jones added that the property in question is part of the Tidelands lease area.
“Technically, it’s a sublease of the Tidelands lease that we have which was, according to my research, was first done in 1997,” Jones said. “And it was amended twice in 2013 and 2017. I’ve actually proposed to the Secretary of State to go ahead and modify the lease to allow for this mobile vendor.”
Jones said that there are also a number of floodplain regulations that the vendor owners would have to meet, one of which is having an evacuation plan on file. If the vendor did not comply in the event of a mandatory evacuation order from the city, the lease would be revoked.
“It’s looks like this is a good way to go ahead and provide the amenities that people expect to have down at the beach where you can go get a snack,” Jones said. “I think their idea is to maybe expand with some other services. It’s a bit of an experiment to see how this would work. It’s a short-term lease not to exceed six months. It could be renewed for longer periods of time. That’s another thing that the FEMA floodplain regulations require is that the lease not exceed six months.”
Ward 1 Alderman Jeremy Burke said that one of his issues is that the board received notice of the item only about two hours prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
“If it seems like something is rushed, it just seems like something is wrong,” he said. “We didn’t have the site plan. Not to say this isn’t a great plan. I guess the other thing is, is that the rent is nonexistent. But, in my head, because we’ve had to do it for every single other thing for the last seven or six years, I’m not saying go out for high bids, but at least go out for RFPs to see what’s going to be best fit there. Something just doesn’t pass the smell test.”
Jones said that the mayor asked him to find out rates.
“I tried to reach out to the county because he told me that they have five or six locations along the beach that they put out for bid and they get like $1,000 or something like that per year,” Jones said. “I didn’t get that confirmation back. It was moved pretty quick, no doubt about it. And it’s not my intent to try and rush this if you’re not ready. But, there is a need. This will be something that can be done for this summer season as an experiment. And if you don’t like it, don’t want to do it, then don’t. If you don’t feel comfortable, Jeremy, I don’t want to push you to do it. But I do want to tell you this, it’s not the kind of thing you can sit on for long. So we may have to come back at a special meeting if you need a little bit more time to think about it.”
Richardson said that even though it was a spur-of-the-moment addition to the agenda, the board has been discussing having a “restaurant on the beach for years now.”
“In particularl, I’ve spoken with Kendal 100 times about it,” he said. “It’s very much experimental, but if it works, then it’s a catalyst for others to come in and say ‘hey, this restaurant’s making it, let’s get this done.”’
Jones said that it’s not going to be a restaurant, but a “snack” shop, a “grab n’ go.”
Jones asked Burke what his “unreadiness and worry” about the agenda item was.
Burke said that this item just “got thrown on.”
“I didn’t get a chance to review the lease until I sat down here,” he said. “And of the issues that we might have to be having, I don’t want somebody, if we say ‘yeah, it’s a go,’ and this come unraveled. That’s not fair to the Marquars. I mean, I know they’re ready to go, but that’s not fair to be like ‘hey, this is great’ but then the health department says ‘that’s a no go.’ I don’t know why it would be a no go. I just feel like our ducks aren’t in a row.”
Jones said that from what he understands, the Marquars are willing to undertake the risks involved.
“We can approve this all conditioned upon them taking the proper permits, for sure,” Jones said. “That’s a no-brainer.”
LaFontaine said that he felt along the same lines as Burke.
“I just received it,” he said. “Bobby, you said you’ve already spoken with them, you know more of what they’re looking to do, what the outside is going to look like and everything else. We don’t have any of that information.”
Jones said that he didn’t have a picture of what the container might look like with him at the meeting.
He added that this agenda item wasn’t his concept.”
“The mayor called me and said ‘can we do this and can you put this together,’’’ Jones said. “It was novel. But I had kind of done something before that I knew about. I made a lot of phone calls to the Secretary of State, because I was thinking that we would have the county’s permission to, but because it’s Tidelands area, we don’t really have to get the county’s permission to do it. The other concern I had was how do I make this work under the flood ordinance so I had to go through all those details and figure out that. And I found ways to comply with those laws. And the other was, do you have to advertise? Of course, there’s a law that allows you to do this. This is unique, it’s not a typical deal. We’re not talking about a 25-year lease, we’re talking about a short-term lease. If we were looking at something like that, then I would say ‘yes, let’s wait. And if there’s unreadiness and you’re not ready for it, the majority of you are not, I would suggest you carry this forward, not for long, because this is going to be a chance to be available for the summer.”
Richardson said that the Marquars plan to have a 40-foot container, with a kitchen, and built-in restroom.
Burke said that he was not going to make a “split-decision.”
“I would prefer this to be tabled,” he said. “This is not a ‘no’ vote. This is more I need to understand and grasp the concept of going out there and actually visualizing what’s happening. Commerce there is a great plan, but I’m just trying to figure out in the big picture, how this all works.”
Jones gave another rundown of the Marquars’ proposal.
“What they’re talking about doing is taking a standard 40-foot container,” he said. “It’s going to be modified to where you’ll have an opening on the beach side and an opening on the other side, which will be towards the road. And they’ll have it where they can fold up those doors. You can walk up to it and make an order. They’ll have a door going into it as well. I wasn’t aware that they had the bathroom part of the facility. Because originally, the plan was that the people that would come there would use the bathroom at the Lighthouse. There will be tables outside of it over on the beach side. A few tables, not very many, some chairs with beach umbrellas, that sort of thing. And it will have some type of landscaping around it just to try and make it look a little bit more appealing. Now, it’s going to have quick disconnects for the utilities and probably have water. And it will have the possibility of being connected to the sewer line. Other than that, they’ll have some electricity they’ll have to drop down to it, I suppose. The idea is for it to be in place not to exceed six months.”
Jones added that the lease could be renewed, should the board decide to do so.
Burke said that the mayor and Richardson have both had conversations with the Marquars.
“The mayor had this information before and he didn’t release it until 5 o’clock this afternoon,” Burke said. “That’s my issue.”
Jones said that he guessed the mayor was waiting for him to gather the documentation to present.
Burke requested to change the motion to approve the lease to a motion to table.
The motion to table died for a lack of second.
The motion to approve the lease passed. Richardson and Ward 4 Alderman Charles Piazza voted ‘yes.’ Burke abstained citing lack of information. LaFontaine did not vote due to his Mayor Pro Temp status that evening.
Burke said that “we should not add anything else to the agenda the day of the motion. It should have been a motion to amend the agenda. I think that’s unfair that the mayor added something two hours before the agenda. I think that’s unfair to all of us.”
Jones said that the mayor has been “under the weather” for the past few days.
“I think, had he not been, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “I take a little responsibility. I don’t want the mayor to be put under the bus. I’m going to take responsibility for the fact that it took me this long to get this information together for you. And I was trying to cover all the bases.”
In other action:
The board declared 413 Wainwright Street a menace to public health and safety. The motion includes allowing the owner 30 days to demolish the structure.
The board voted to continue the blighted property public hearing for 624 Hwy. 90 until a later date.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.