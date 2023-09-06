The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved the installation of Hancock County’s first Safe Haven Baby Box.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Rhonda Aime-Gamble introduced Monica Ladner, president of the Hancock County Republican Women’s Committee who spoke about the Safe Haven Baby Box.
The first box in Mississippi was installed in Long Beach earlier this year, she said.
Prior to the “blessing” of that box, Ladner said, she had been working with the company in the hopes of bringing a box to Hancock County.
According to its website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100 percent anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
Ladner said she met with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors who “gave their blessing for us to move forward.”
“Of course,” Ladner told the board. “It’s y’all’s decision because it’s a city building that I need to work with. The place that the box needs to be placed is inside a 24-hour monitored system, which is a fire department. It doesn’t cost to install this box. I have a licensed contractor that will do the labor. I have a licensed electrician that will do the labor. And so far, everybody I’ve mentioned it to has said I will give you money, just tell me when to write the check.”
The cost to the city would be $300 per year, Ladner said. However, she said,
the first year’s cost has already been donated.
“When we get this box, it’s leased to the city,” she said. “We don’t own this box.”
There is a once-a-year inspection and recertification, she said.
“If it breaks or they find a better mechanism, they come and replace it for free,” Ladner said. “So that’s what that $300 charge is for, for them to maintain the box and re-certify it every year.”
Ladner said that once Waveland agrees, fundraising begins, and after about four weeks, the baby box will be installed.
“If one baby’s life is saved by being put in that box, it’s worth every penny,” Ladner said. “Is there a need? We don’t know yet. My thing is, if one baby is saved, it’s worth it.”
Mississippi House Bill 1318 was passed and states that “a woman can surrender her baby safely in the box without any charges being placed on her,” Ladner said.
“So if someone wants to surrender their baby and they don’t want to do it face to face, they have a place to put that baby in the box and not face charges versus throwing it in a ditch, handing it to a stranger, placing it in a dumpster,” Ladner said. “That mother who is not in her right mind, who is scared to death does these things and she not only has lost her baby, harmed her baby, but she faces criminal charges. I would love for y’all to help give us a safe place for a woman to surrender her baby. We want that to be the last option, but we want it to be a viable option.”
According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, the box work as follows: “Parent opens the door to the baby box and a silent alarm is triggered and a call goes to dispatch. Parent places the baby in the bassinet. A sensor is located on the inside of the box that triggers a second dispatch call. Parent can push a button or simply close the door, which sets off a third alarm and call to dispatch and locks the exterior door. Emergency personnel retrieves the baby from the inside, evaluates, and takes the baby to the hospital.”
The website further states that babies dropped off in a Safe Haven Baby Box are handed over to the Department of Child Protection Services.
Waveland Fire Chief Tommy Carver, Jr., said that the box would be installed at the fire station on Hwy. 90.
The board unanimously approved a motion to accept the baby box at the Waveland Fire Station, and authorized the mayor to sign a contract, pending attorney review of said contract.
Learn more about Safe Haven Baby Boxes at www.shbb.org.
In other action:
The board scheduled a budget workshop for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
The board will host a budget hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. According to the city’s public notice, the city plans to “increase ad valorem tax millage rate by 3.60 mills, from 37.55 mills to 41.15 mills, for the FY 2023-2024.”
Mayor Jay Trapani named city clerk Lisa Planchard as Waveland’s Employee of the Month.
The board approved a proclamation declaring September as National Library Card Sign Up Month.
The board accepted Casey Marquar’s resignation from the Hancock County Library Board and appointed Joal Stone to finish Marquar’s term and reappointed to the next term.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
