Waveland Police Department Narcotics Agent Jody Richardson on Tuesday received the Mississippi Crime Stoppers 2021 Law Enforcement Coordinator of the Year award.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said that Richardson is a 17-year law enforcement veteran assigned to the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force. He has been with the Waveland Police Department for 10 years.
Prendergast nominated Richardson for the award after an incident which occurred on May 13, 2021.
“Richardson was monitoring dispatch radio traffic and learned of a male that had been shot,” Prendergast said. “Richardson quickly responded to the scene and began rendering medical aid to the victim. Agent Richardson located the victim’s wound on his upper right arm and blood was profusely exiting from it. Agent Richardson quickly applied two separate tourniquets to the victim and also applied hemostatic gauze (quick clot) to both the entry and exit wounds creating a pressure bandage and maintained pressure until medical personnel arrived on scene.”
Prendergast said that emergency medical personnel described Richardson’s actions as “nothing short of life saving.”
“The victim, Brian Jones, Jr., is alive today as a result of the extraordinary efforts of Agent Richardson,” Prendergast said.
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers Coordinator Lori Massey presented the award to Richardson on Tuesday.
Crime Stoppers work with law enforcement agencies and provides anonymity to citizens who call the tip-line with information regarding crimes.
The tip-line for Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is 1-877-787-5898.
Learn more at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
