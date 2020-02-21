The Hancock County Republican Executive Committee on Friday welcomed Waveland Mayor Mike Smith to the Republican Party, which marked his official departure from the Democratic Party.

Gov. Tate Reeves delivered the MSGOP welcoming speech at Waveland’s City Hall.

Reeves referred to Friday as a “great day” and “cause for celebration.”

“Since he (President Donald Trump) got elected president, we have seen a a number of people switch parties and choose to join the big tent party,” Reeves said. “Turning stereotypes on their head, President Trump showed the nation that there is room for everyone in our Republican Party. From Congress to City Hall, people across the country are realizing that their values align with those of the Republican Party: A strong work ethic; devotion to family; personal independence; religious liberty; and American exceptionalism. We are the great opportunity party for a reason. We believe that every American deserves an equal opportunity to succeed. It is not the government’s job to set people up for success, it is their job to not stand in their way for providing for themselves and their families.”

Reeves said that Smith has a “long history” of service to the community, which began with serving as a firefighter for the city of Waveland in 1988.

“When he later made fire chief for the city, Mike has a been a pillar in the community working diligently to take care of his fellow Mississippians,” Reeves said. “That work ultimately led him to get elected mayor here in 2014. Now, in his second term, Mike continues to fight for those who elected him and even those who didn’t, taking the next step to represent his fellow Mississippians to the best of his ability.”

Smith said that Friday was a “very important” day for him.

“I want y’all to understand that the Republican Party has been such a big partner with the city of Waveland and it starts in D.C.,” Smith said. “The D.C. side has been great for us. We just got back the $1.4 million of de-obligated FEMA funds. Now when we get to the state level, every major project we’ve asked for has been supported and approved by the Republican leadership in Jackson.”

Smith said that he receives a “overwhelming” reception from the Republicans when he attends the Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Jackson.

“Knowing that I was a Democrat from a very small town that sits in an awkward position on the coast,” Smith said.

“When I took office we had every city building, except a police station,” Smith said. “Our policemen were in a double- wide trailer at the end of the road. And so, Jack Cleveland, Sen. (Philip) Moran, and Ms. Myrtis (Franke) stepped in, knew we had an issue, and now they’re (police department) sitting in a $7 million, 13,000 square foot building that is hurricane-proof. So that’s the major part there. We just built the community center, totally funded by MDA, but with Republican leadership.”

Smith said that the Republican Party has played a “major” role in his life since he was elected as a Democratic mayor.

“And they didn’t care whether I was Democrat or Republican or not, and this is nothing about them wanting me to switch,” Smith said. “It’s me saying thank you. Thank you to all you who have done these incredible things in our very small city that we have. We have much more to do and I think with Republican leadership, we can get it done.”