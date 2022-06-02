Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Thursday announced that his transplanted kidney was failing and that he is in need of another transplant.
Smith said he received his first kidney transplant back in September 2015. The donated kidney came from his sister.
Smith said he suffers from an inherited disease called polycystic kidney disease. However, he also battled cancer in 2007, and he said the chemotherapy damaged his kidneys, as well.
Smith said he had a kidney biopsy at the beginning of this year, and after his return from meeting with legislators in Jackson about funding for the city’s marina project, he learned that his kidney was failing due to “tacrolimus toxicity.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, tacrolimus, an immunosuppressive agent, is used in conjunction with other medicines to prevent the body from rejecting a transplanted organ.
Smith said he has been referred back to transplant specialists and has completed the necessary screenings.
However, the mayor said that he already has several people lining up to become a potential donor, including family members who are now being assessed.
Smith said he wanted to “lay some rumors to rest.”
“I want people to know, yes, I am sick, but my plan is to get another transplant,” Smith said. “I’m not as sick as what’s being portrayed. While I may be going through this, soon, I will be back to normal. At this point, I am maintaining the kidney function I have until the transplant can occur.”
Smith said he wants the citizens of Waveland to know and have “confidence” that he is still able to carry out his job duties.
“I can do my job with a kidney transplant, as proven by the last few years,” he said.
Smith was first elected mayor in 2014 and is currently serving his second term.
