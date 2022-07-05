Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Tuesday announced that he would not seek re-election this year.
“I have been blessed to have been a public servant for nearly four decades for the wonderful city of Waveland,” Smith said in a statement sent to the Echo. “As most of you know, I have been facing serious health issues since February which requires ongoing treatment and frequent monitoring. Unfortunately, due to this situation and my doctors’ recommendation, with a heavy heart, I have decided to not seek re-election.”
Last month, Smith announced that he would need another kidney transplant due to the fact that his transplanted kidney is failing.
His first transplant was back in September 2015 with a kidney donated from his sister.
“This decision was not an easy one to make and was based purely on my personal health,” Smith said Tuesday. “I truly love this city and all of the residents. It was of great privilege for me to work for you and I want to thank each and every one of you for the kindness and support that you have shown to my family and I. I also thank the Board of Aldermen that worked closely with me for the past two terms in office, as well as the dedicated employees. In closing, I wish the great people of Waveland nothing but the best in the future.”
Smith was first elected mayor in 2014 and is currently serving his second term.
Qualifying is now under way for Waveland’s election and the deadline for all candidates is 5 p.m. on Aug. 5. The first primary election is scheduled for Oct. 4 and, if necessary, a runoff is scheduled for Oct. 25. The general election will be held on Dec. 6. The polling place for all elected positions and wards is the Waveland Fire Department, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
